Police promise Vegas shooting dispatch logs, officer reports

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Police have arrested an electrician they say hid a video recording device resembling a pen in the bathroom of a Massachusetts preschool.

Police have arrested an electrician they say hid a video recording device resembling a pen in the bathroom of a Massachusetts preschool.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas promised to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports on Wednesday, providing more witness accounts of the chaos, carnage and compassion during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The scheduled release of documents follows a court order in a public records lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations seeking information about the Oct. 1 shooting.

The key unanswered question remains a motive for the gunman's rampage that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Police and the FBI have said they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

They have said they believe Stephen Paddock, 64, a retired accountant, millionaire real estate investor and high-stakes gambler, acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said police compiled thousands of documents and amassed hundreds of hours of video, including witness cellphone recordings and police body camera footage.

The department has been releasing records in waves, with names and identifying characteristics of witnesses blacked out. It has not provided all the materials it collected.

Last week, some 1,200 pages of reports yielded reports from two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in the days prior the attack about the federal government and gun control.

Footage from two officers' body cameras released May 2 showed police blasting through the door of the Mandalay Bay hotel suite where Paddock is seen dead amid a cache of assault-style weapons.

Authorities say Paddock broke windows on the 32nd floor of the high-rise hotel and fired for about 10 minutes into a concert crowd of 22,000 people at an open-air venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

Media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials during and after the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.