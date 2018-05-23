Alaska man pleads guilty in Florida airport shooting

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Police have arrested an electrician they say hid a video recording device resembling a pen in the bathroom of a Massachusetts preschool.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

MIAMI (AP) - An Alaska man pleaded guilty Wednesday in exchange for a life prison sentence in the Florida airport shooting that killed five people and wounded six, blaming his rampage on severe mental illness a psychologist said is now under control.

Esteban Santiago, 28, pleaded guilty to 11 charges stemming from the January 2017 attack. Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, admitted he opened fire with a handgun in a baggage area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He was diagnosed as schizophrenic after his arrest but was found competent for the legal proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom asked Santiago why he did what he did. Santiago initially told the FBI after the shooting that he believed he was under some form of government mind control, before switching to unfounded claims he acted in support of the Islamic State extremist group.

"Um, I don't know. I wasn't really thinking about it at the moment," he told the judge Wednesday. "A lot of things were going on in my mind. Messages."

The plea deal was struck after prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty. Instead, Santiago agreed to a life prison sentence plus 120 years and waived all rights to appeal. The sentence will be officially imposed by Judge Bloom on Aug. 17 to give victims and families a chance to give statements at a hearing.

"Today the man responsible for the horrific, devastating, and tragic attack on numerous innocent people at the Fort Lauderdale airport was held accountable for his crimes," Miami U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg said in a statement. "Although this conviction cannot restore the lives lost or forever changed by his egregious acts of violence, it shows our unwavering and united commitment to seeking justice for the victims."

A psychologist testified Wednesday that Santiago's mental state has shown great improvement with medication since he was first arrested after the Jan. 6, 2017 attack. Holmes said Santiago - who sported black glasses and a ponytail at Wednesday's hearing - has been reading books in the Harry Potter series while in jail and enjoys listening to National Public Radio in the afternoons.

"Certainly this is the best I've ever seen him," said psychologist Heather Holmes, who has met regularly with Santiago for over a year. "This is the clearest he's ever been."

Holmes added that Santiago understands the gravity of what he did.

"He's able to, honestly, express some remorse and shock about it," she testified.

Santiago acknowledged that he flew on a one-way ticket from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with a 9mm handgun in a checked weapons box. Santiago loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing, emptying two ammunition magazines before lying on the floor and surrendering to police. Fifteen bullet casings were recovered.

Prior to the shooting, he was briefly treated at an Anchorage mental institution after showing up at the local FBI office claiming to be hearing voices, then was released with no restrictions on owning a gun, authorities have said.

Santiago, a native of New Jersey, is an Iraq war veteran with the National Guard. He has family in Puerto Rico and a young son in Alaska, court records show.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Del Toro said prosecutors had consulted closely with the families of the five people killed in the shooting and the six wounded survivors. Del Toro said each of them supported the guilty plea and life sentence rather than a protracted trial and death penalty appeals.

"Their preference is for resolution of this case through a plea," he said.

