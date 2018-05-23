Cohen distances himself from tax-cheating "Taxi King"

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statue

Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statue

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Police have arrested an electrician they say hid a video recording device resembling a pen in the bathroom of a Massachusetts preschool.

Police have arrested an electrician they say hid a video recording device resembling a pen in the bathroom of a Massachusetts preschool.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony.

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, steps out of a cab during his arrival on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cohen's longtime business partner Evgeny Fre...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, walks down the sidewalk in New York. Cohen's longtime business partner Evgeny Freidman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 22, 2018,...

By JAKE PEARSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is distancing himself from an associate in the taxi industry who pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

Evgeny Freidman was dubbed the Taxi King of New York for managing cab fleets for investors including Cohen.

Freidman pleaded guilty Tuesday to pocketing $5 million in passenger fees that were supposed to fund public transportation.

Cohen tweeted Wednesday that he was "one of the thousands" of licensed taxi operators who turned to management companies.

He wrote, "Gene Freidman and I are not partners and have never been partners in this business or any other."

A person briefed on his plea agreement said it requires him to cooperate with any ongoing investigation. The person wasn't authorized to publicly discuss it and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Cohen's business dealings are being scrutinized by federal prosecutors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.