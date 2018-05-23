California's West Hollywood declares 'Stormy Daniels Day'

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she no longer supports the death penalty.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov...

From the design of school buildings to video games, here's what the gun lobby says leads to school shootings.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Gun-control advocates push for tougher laws, including universal background...

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

When Tom Kelly's relatives got word that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found, a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.

(U.S. Army Air Force/Kelly Family Research Project via AP). This circa 1943 U.S. Army Air Force photo from the Kelly Family Research Project shows the "Heaven Can Wait" B-24 bomber, location unknown, in which Lt. Thomas Kelly died when it was shot down...

Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Stormy Daniels: Freedom fighter or city icon?

The porn actress who is suing President Donald Trump was praised Wednesday as a heroine in West Hollywood, California.

About 100 people cheered and chanted "Stormy! Stormy!" as Daniels appeared outside an adult entertainment store called Chi Chi LaRue's.

Mayor John Duran officially declared it "Stormy Daniels Day" and presented her with the key to the city.

"This community has a history of standing up to bullies and speaking truth to power, and I'm so lucky to be a part of it," Daniels said.

Duran called Daniels a modern-day Lady Godiva who "has had to bear the slings and arrows of attacks not only from people all over this country, but from the most powerful person on the planet."

Daniels and her attorney are "fighting back for all of us to get our country back into our hands," said Duran.

Outside the store, a mannequin was adorned with a T-shirt with pink letters reading #TeamStormy. A banner with the city's logo said "#resist."

A liberal city of 35,000 with a huge LGBT population, West Hollywood has declared itself a sanctuary city and a "safe space" for people of all nationalities and immigration status.

Its City Council has vehemently opposed what it considers to be Trump administration bigotry and discrimination. Last year, the City Council approved a resolution calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has starred in dozens of adult films, including one called "Sexbots: Programmed for Pleasure" and a Sleeping Beauty parody where she played Maleficent. She also has been appearing at strip clubs across the country since gaining notoriety for her ties to the president.

Daniels alleges that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She contends the agreement is invalid because Trump never signed it.

She's also suing Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

While Trump has denied the affair, Cohen has acknowledged paying Daniels $130,000 as part of the non-disclosure agreement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.