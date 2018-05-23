Seismologists find woman's body in eastern Oklahoma

LONGTOWN, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a woman's body has been found in a wooded area in eastern Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says the body was found Tuesday by a team of seismographers who were drilling near Longtown.

A suspected cause of death has not been released and the body has not been identified, but Morris says it does have identifying marks.

The sheriff says the body appears to have been there for seven to 10 days.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner.

