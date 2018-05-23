Hit-And-Run Victim Left For Dead In Norman

A hit and run victim in Norman remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver 38-year-old Misti Miller turned herself in yesterday. Charlene Hughes was hit while crossing the road to check her mail. Her husband of 20 years found her in the road left to die.

"I haven't closed my eyes, since I went to bed Sunday night because whenever I close my eyes I see my wife laying on a road, bleeding and dying in front of our home," said James Hughes.

Charlene was flown to OU Med Monday afternoon, with injuries all over her body. According to police, Miller left the scene only to tun herself over to police the following day.

Miller's car was caught on the dash camera of a young male driver traveling down 180th Street shortly after wreck. Charlene's husband hopes Miller will have no leniency when she answers in court. Charlene can barley move her arms, and cannot move her legs.

Charges have not been filed yet against Miller, and family said that's because it is not clear if Charlene will be able to recover.