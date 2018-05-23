Driver Taken Into Custody For Suspicion Of DUI In I-40 Crash

Crews are working a mulch-vehicle accident along I-40 Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the OCPD responded to the scene near eastbound I-40 just east of I-44.

INJURY ACCIDENT: Crews working on an mulch-vehicle wreck on EB I-40, just east of I-44. Traffic is very slow on I-40 EB past I-44. #N9Traffic @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/8sgPtMkWWo — Robyn King (@RobynKing_news9) May 23, 2018

The outside lane of I-40 is blocked at Agnew. A trooper on scene confirmed one driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Two other drivers involved complained of minor neck injuries.