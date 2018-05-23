NFL Star JJ Watt Visits Santa Fe Shooting Survivors At Texas Hos - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

NFL Star JJ Watt Visits Santa Fe Shooting Survivors At Texas Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

NFL star JJ Watt on Monday brought some joy to the Santa Fe high school shooting survivors at a Texas hospital. Watt appeared in photos smiling next to the children at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, where some of the 13 injured were recovering.

One of the victims, Sarah Salazar, was visited by Watt. According to her mother Sonia, she had a tube taken out of her prior to the visit. 

"JJ Watt visited her right after and it put a smile on her face," she wrote in the Facebook post.

Another student who was hurt, Clay Horn, had been campaigning online in hopes of visit from his favorite NFL player. He got his wish earlier this week.

Days earlier, the Houston Texans' defensive end offered to pay for the funerals of the ten victims in the shooting. 

Watt is known for his humanitarian efforts. In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, he helped raise more than $37 million and handed out supplies to people in Houston in need of resources.  He personally donated $100,000.

Eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School last Friday. The tight-knit community of Santa Fe is still reeling from a tragedy that many thought would never happen in their small town.

"We're grieving differently. Mainly, we just want to be left alone -- is what the community wants," McGuire said. "We're just trying to get back to normalcy."

Shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is currently in county jail under suicide watch. Antonios Pagourtzis, the father of the suspected shooter, told the Wall Street Journal his son was a victim of bullying

  • NewsMore>>

  • Driver Taken Into Custody For Suspicion Of DUI In I-40 Crash

    Driver Taken Into Custody For Suspicion Of DUI In I-40 Crash

    Crews are working a multi-vehicle accident along I-40 Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

    Crews are working a multi-vehicle accident along I-40 Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Hit-And-Run Victim Left For Dead In Norman

    Hit-And-Run Victim Left For Dead In Norman

    A hit and run victim in Norman remains hospitalized in serious condition. The driver 38-year-old Misti Miller turned herself in yesterday. Charlene Hughes was hit while crossing the road to check her mail. Her husband of 20 years found her in the road left to die.  "I haven't closed my eyes, since I went to bed Sunday night because whenever I close my eyes I see my wife laying on a road, bleeding and dying in front of our home," said James Hughes. Charlene was f...More >>
    A hit and run victim in Norman remains hospitalized in serious condition. The driver 38-year-old Misti Miller turned herself in yesterday. Charlene Hughes was hit while crossing the road to check her mail. Her husband of 20 years found her in the road left to die.  "I haven't closed my eyes, since I went to bed Sunday night because whenever I close my eyes I see my wife laying on a road, bleeding and dying in front of our home," said James Hughes. Charlene was f...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.