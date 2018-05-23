On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prominent Baptist leader removed as head of Texas seminary

    Prominent Baptist leader removed as head of Texas seminary

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-23 13:35:44 GMT
    (Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The seminary's board of trustees said in a statement that Patters...(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The seminary's board of trustees said in a statement that Patters...
    A prominent Southern Baptist Convention leader has been removed as president of a Texas seminary following allegations that he made abusive and demeaning comments to women.More >>
    A prominent Southern Baptist Convention leader has been removed as president of a Texas seminary following allegations that he made abusive and demeaning comments to women.More >>

  • GOP candidates for Georgia governor ready for runoff

    GOP candidates for Georgia governor ready for runoff

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-23 13:35:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor approaches the podium to address supporters during an election night results party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor approaches the podium to address supporters during an election night results party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
    Any focus on Stacey Abrams chances of becoming the nation's first black female governor has to wait for her Republican opponent who won't be settled for another two months.More >>
    Any focus on Stacey Abrams chances of becoming the nation's first black female governor has to wait for her Republican opponent who won't be settled for another two months.More >>

  • Texas school shooting suspect's father thinks he was bullied

    Texas school shooting suspect's father thinks he was bullied

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-23 13:35:38 GMT
    (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...
    The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.More >>
    The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.More >>
    •   

By ANNE FLAHERTY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will speak Wednesday on immigration and gang violence on New York's Long Island, where MS-13 has been blamed for some two dozen killings in the past two years.

Trump has used the violence to bolster his immigration policies, including a border wall with Mexico, the implementation of tougher travel restrictions and the hiring of more immigration officers. He's also argued for loosening restrictions on law enforcement, encouraging police officers whom he calls "rough guys."

"Please don't be too nice," he told law enforcement officials in a similar trip he made to Long Island last July.

Trump will also attend a fundraiser in his hometown of New York City on Wednesday.

Last week, Trump used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13. The president says he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning titled "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."

MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members across the U.S., primarily emigrants from Central America. It has a stronghold in Los Angeles, where it emerged in the 1980s as a neighborhood street gang, but it also has wreaked violence in cities and suburbs across the U.S., including Long Island.

Many teenagers on Long Island have been held on gang accusations, swept up in various federal investigations into MS-13 activity there after an explosion of violence.

But federal and state authorities have declined repeated requests for even basic information in the sweep that is made public in most law enforcement operations, such as the names of those arrested and the crimes they are accused of committing

Immigration advocates say some teenagers arrested in the crackdowns in New York and California have been unfairly tied to gangs and wrongly held at detention centers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.