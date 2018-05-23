News 9 Poll Offers Early Look At Front-Runners in AG, Lt. Gov Ra - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News 9 Poll Offers Early Look At Front-Runners in AG, Lt. Gov Races

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A News 9 poll released Tuesday is providing insight into the race for Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General.

With a margin of error at +3.93 percent, Republican challenger Gentner Drummond holds a significant edge over incumbent Mike Hunter, 25.9% to 9.4%. Angela Bonilla came in at 3.6%, and the undecideds tallied 61.2% of the vote.

Democrat Mark Myles is unopposed for attorney general and will advance to face the GOP winner in the general election in November.

The story among Republicans vying for lieutenant governor is the undecided vote, which received 82.2 percent of the vote in polling. Dana Murphy tallied 7.2 percent with Matt Pinnell close behind at 6.6 percent. Eddie Fields was next with 3 percent, and Dominique Block received .9 percent.

Anastasia Pittman holds a slight edge over Ivan Holmes among Democrats and Independents, 12.3 percent to 10.3 percent. Anna Dearmore picked up 5.2 percent of polling, but the undecideds carried the day at 72.3 percent.

The primary election is on June 26. Unless somebody captures more than 50 percent of the vote on June 26, the top two vote-getters will head to a runoff August 28.

See News 9's full list of poll results below. 

