Summer Pattern Settles In With Temps Rising Into Holiday Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A quiet morning with temperatures in the mid 60s and mild conditions.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain or a pop up storm across the metro. Chances are spotty during the afternoon hours. Any activity will fade by evening time. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will see partly cloudy skies and lows drop into the upper 60s. Thursday will see a slim chance of rain or storm again. The summer pattern settles in with the heat continuing into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The evening will be quiet with partly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the upper 60s. 

Friday will see temps in the upper 80s, near 90 by the afternoon. Partly cloudy and quiet start to the Memorial Day weekend!

The weekend will be mainly dry and quiet, with no big weather systems expected. Rain and storm chances will be slim to none. The big story it is hot temps with highs near or at 90.

