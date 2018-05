Las Vegas strike would have far-reaching effect

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

Amazon, Starbucks, Vulcan and other companies have pledged a total of more than $350,000 toward an effort to repeal Seattle's newly passed tax on large employers intended to combat homelessness.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun-gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she no longer supports the death penalty.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

When Tom Kelly's relatives got word almost 74 years to the date that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.

Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

From the design of school buildings to video games, here's what the gun lobby says leads to school shootings.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Gun-control advocates push for tougher laws, including universal background...

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Ripple effects are likely to be felt if 50,000 workers employed at more than 30 world-famous casino-hotels in Las Vegas go on strike.

Analysts declined Wednesday to weigh in on the financial impact that a strike could have on casino operators. But the casinos and hotels aren't the only ones who would feel the squeeze; local and state governments stand to lose millions from the impact on tourism.

The last time casino-hotel workers went on strike across Las Vegas, the job action lasted 67 days and cost workers and the city more than $1 million a day each in lost wages and revenues, not counting gambling losses. The price could be much higher this time if the two sides can't reach agreements: The city has 90,000 more hotel rooms and gets an additional 29 million visitors a year.

David Fiorenza, who teaches urban economics at Villanova University, said local and state governments will start to notice a hit to their sales tax revenue if the strike lingers. And if hotel stays decrease, there will be less revenue from the local hotel tax.

Fiorenza doesn't expect an immediate impact on the number of people visiting Las Vegas if a strike happens, but it will affect bookings if the strike lasts more than a few days.

"People who already booked to go out there are not going to cancel," he said.

But the strike is a lingering worry for those still planning summer vacations.

"What happens during the summer in Las Vegas is you get a lot of people who are traveling. They say 'We are going to visit family in California, and then, we'll go on a trip to Las Vegas,'" said Michael McCall, a Michigan State University professor of hospitality business. "This would deter them. That's going to shut down everything."

The contracts of 50,000 members of the Culinary Union who work at 34 different casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas are set to expire at midnight May 31. Half of those workers cast ballots Tuesday, a majority of whom authorized a strike at any time starting June 1. Individual casino-operating companies and the union have failed to reach agreements through negotiations that began in February.

Union officials say workers want to increase wages, protect job security against the increasing use of technology at hotel-casinos, and strengthen language against sexual harassment.

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment operate more than half the properties that would be affected by a strike. Both companies have said they expect to reach agreements with the union.

However, Fiorenza said major casinos have contingency plans and he expects them to find ways to continue operating if a strike does happen, such as using managers in front-line jobs and bringing in workers from outside the area.

Operators that have casino-hotels in other states likely have begun sending notices to some workers on those properties to draw them to Las Vegas temporarily, McCall said. It would be hard to hire short-term replacement workers locally because unemployment is low in Las Vegas.

The last citywide strike was in 1984. As the strike deadline loomed, the agency responsible for promoting the destination responded by working up a $158,000 advertising campaign that included a chef saying "Las Vegas, we're open and cooking," and a showgirl saying "Las Vegas, we're open with a lot to show you."

Statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority show visitation did not decline overall that year, with about 12.8 million traveling to this desert oasis. The agency on Wednesday said it is monitoring the situation but would not say whether it expects visitation to decrease in the event of a strike.

More than 42.2 million people visited the destination last year.

Eric Brasure of Newark, Delaware, is planning a trip to Las Vegas to attend a Star Trek convention in the summer. He said he supports the union, and on Wednesday retweeted on his podcast's account a list of the hotel-casinos that would be affected by the strike.

"I fully intend to support the strike by not patronizing any casino where workers are striking," Brasure said in a Twitter message.

Before Tuesday, the union last voted for a strike in 2002 but reached a deal before employees walked out.

___

Associated Press journalist Annika Wolters in Phoenix and AP Business Writer Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.