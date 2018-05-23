Texas governor's school safety talks to tackle gun control

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.

Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

A 93-year-old Ohio man made his first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing and then walked off the course for good a few holes later.

Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.

By JIM VERTUNO

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety promised to wade into the thorny issue of gun control with the next round, even though the Republican has been a staunch supporter of gun rights and worked to expand them in the state in recent years.

Abbott called for a series of high-level policy meetings after a high school near Houston became the latest to have a mass shooting. Eight students and two teachers were killed last week at Santa Fe High School and more than a dozen wounded.

Wednesday's meeting will include representatives of gun control group Texas Gun Sense and the Texas State Rifle Association, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association. A Texas Gun Sense official has said the group will press for tougher background checks for gun sales, and "red flag" laws that keep guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

But the gun-related groups are just two of the two dozen invited to attend. Like Tuesday's meeting, Wednesday looks to have a heavy discussion on tracking student mental health.

Abbott says he wants to keep guns away from people "who would try to murder our children." But critics say Texas isn't serious about changing its gun-loving culture.

The governor has long championed expanding gun rights in Texas, signing bills in recent years that reduced the cost and training to get a handgun license, and allowing the state's 1.2 million license holders to openly carry their weapons in public. Texas also allows rifles to be openly carried in public. Those bills were strongly supported by the NRA affiliate attending Wednesday's meeting.

Police have said the 17-year-old suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting used his father's shotgun and .38-caliber handgun.

The reaction in Texas to the shooting stands in sharp contrast to the response after the Feb. 14 rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. Three weeks after that mass shooting, Florida politicians defied the NRA and passed a gun-control package after a lobbying campaign led by student survivors of the attack.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.