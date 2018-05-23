Hillary Clinton to address New York Democrats

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Any focus on Stacey Abrams chances of becoming the nation's first black female governor has to wait for her Republican opponent who won't be settled for another two months.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor approaches the podium to address supporters during an election night results party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is distancing himself from an associate in the taxi industry who pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, walks down the sidewalk in New York. Cohen's longtime business partner Evgeny Freidman pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 22, 2018,...

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Police in northern Ohio say a man who delivered a bag of marijuana to the wrong car in a store parking lot has been charged with drug trafficking.

The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.

Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.

(AP Photo/Mead Gruver). In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the networ...

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) - Hillary Clinton plans to deliver the keynote address at a gathering of Democrats in New York state on Wednesday that comes at an especially tumultuous time for a party torn apart by scandal and challenges from its left wing.

The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and Democratic presidential nominee will speak on the first day of the two-day gathering at Hofstra University.

Ahead of her remarks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo easily won his party's nomination for a third term, winning more than 95 percent of the votes cast by delegates. "Sex and the City" star and liberal activist Cynthia Nixon received a smattering of votes in the convention process, largely controlled by Cuomo supporters. She can still secure a place on September's Democratic primary ballot by collecting voter signatures.

Cuomo plans to address the convention Thursday, when former Vice President Joe Biden is also scheduled to speak. Cuomo was nominated by a group of convention speakers that included his mother Matilda Cuomo; a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school shooting; and Stuart Appelbaum, president of the powerful Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The speakers cited Cuomo's work to pass same-sex marriage, increase the minimum wage to $15 and enact tougher gun control rules.

"Andrew Cuomo has proven himself to be a national progressive leader and a friend of working people," Appelbaum said.

Nixon attended Wednesday's convention events and told reporters that she believes the voters will make up their own minds this fall. Nixon has faulted Cuomo for not doing enough to address education inequalities, corruption or the lack of funding for New York City's subways.

"The fact of the matter is people are going to be voting on his record, which is not very progressive," she said.

The party will also nominate its candidate to succeed ex-Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned earlier this month amid allegations that he assaulted four women he dated. Two Democrats have so far formally announced their intention to run: New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and Leecia Eve, a Buffalo attorney and former adviser to Clinton and Cuomo.

James has emerged as the front runner, securing endorsements from Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat.

Delegates also are expected to nominate candidates for comptroller and lieutenant governor and take up a number of resolutions, including one that would endorse the legalization of marijuana.

Republicans are holding their convention in Manhattan, where they nominated Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro as their candidate for governor on Wednesday. New York City attorneys Manny Alicandro and Keith Wofford are seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

President Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton in the 2016 election, also is scheduled to be on Long Island on Wednesday to speak to local law enforcement officials about gang violence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.