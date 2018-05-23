Clinton: Democrats can win with bold ideas, core principles

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about his friend.

Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought is intensifying its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought is intensifying its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

(AP photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, rafters float down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah. Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent ...

(AP photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, rafters float down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah. Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent ...

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun-gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun-gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) - Democrats can win elections and stand up to Washington Republicans by sticking to their core principles when it comes to education, health care, equality and the environment, Hillary Clinton told a friendly crowd at the New York state Democratic convention on Wednesday.

The remarks from the 2016 Democratic nominee for president came as Democrats look to make big gains across the country in the fall elections.

Clinton said Democrats in New York and across the nation are showing how to advance progressive priorities while also confronting Republican President Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton to win the White House. She dismissed criticism that her party has no "bold ideas."

"I don't know about you, but I think it's a bold idea that everyone in this country should have a decent standard of living," she said.

While some liberal Democrats question Clinton's progressive credentials, the former U.S. senator and secretary of state received a warm welcome in her home state, with cheers and applause greeting her as she took the stage.

Clinton praised Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose bid for a third term she has endorsed, and did not mention his from-the-left challenger, "Sex and the City" star and liberal activist Cynthia Nixon.

Cuomo easily won his party's nomination Wednesday, claiming more than 95 percent of the votes cast by delegates. Nixon received only a smattering of votes - and a few boos - in the nomination process. It wasn't a surprise: Cuomo is the de facto leader of the party and the convention is run by his allies.

"We really do have the anti-Washington agenda," Cuomo told reporters following his nomination. "This was really an overwhelming show of support, frankly more than I expected."

Nixon was not invited to speak at the convention but attended anyway. Asked about Clinton's support for Cuomo, she said voters won't make their decisions based on endorsements. Nixon can still appear on the September Democratic primary ticket by collecting voter signatures; she will already appear on the November ballot as the nominee of the left-leaning Working Families Party.

"Andrew Cuomo can get all the endorsements he wants," she said. "I think at the end of the day, voters vote on peoples' records, not on surrogates."

Nixon has faulted Cuomo for not doing enough to address education inequalities, corruption or the lack of funding for New York City's subways. Cuomo points to his successful push for gun control laws, same-sex marriage and a $15 minimum wage.

The party nominated New York City Public Advocate Letitia James for attorney general. James, who had key endorsements from Cuomo and Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx, beat Buffalo attorney Leecia Eve and Zephyr Teachout, a law professor and liberal activist.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the convention on Thursday.

Republicans are holding their convention in Manhattan, where they nominated Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro as their candidate for governor on Wednesday. New York City attorneys Manny Alicandro and Keith Wofford are seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Trump was scheduled to be on Long Island Wednesday to speak to local law enforcement officials about gang violence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.