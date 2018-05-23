McLoud Teen Credits OU Children's 'Adolescent Medicine' To Life Change

A McLoud teen and her mother credit the “Adolescent Medicine” Department at OU Children’s Hospital with changing what had become a dire situation for her.

16-year-old Julian Slavin was referred to Dr. Amy Middleman at OU Children’s, after her mother says other specialists weren’t able to help her.

Slavin had complained of anxiety and a sick stomach for more than a year.

Dr. Middleman immediately diagnosed Slavin with dehydration. Middleman says she’s been working on other issues with Julian Slavin as well.

“Complex medical problems that are influenced by the psycho-social environment. We also use support from our dietitians, from our ancillary services, from physical therapy, to really help adolescents achieve their optimal health potential,” Dr. Middleman said.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation has committed to funding a new Endowment in support of the Adolescent Medicine Program at OU Children’s. These fundamental will help attracts more specialists to Oklahoma to help address the growing demand for these specialized services.

