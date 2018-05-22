Judge: Suspect in officer's death a 'one-man crime wave'

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...

A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, David Ermold, right, files to run for Rowan County Clerk in Kentucky as Clerk Kim Davis look on in Morehead, Ky. Ermold, a gay man in Kentucky, wants to run against the county clerk w...

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...

Stacey Abrams won Georgia's Democratic primary in the gubernatorial race Tuesday, becoming the state's first woman nominee for governor from either major party.

(Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP). Voters cast their ballots at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff...

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety promise to wade into thorny issue of gun control.

(Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Abbott co...

Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

By DAVID McFADDEN and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

PERRY HALL, Md. (AP) - A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Maryland police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave."

Dawnta Anthony Harris was supposed to be on house arrest and was still wearing a court-ordered ankle bracelet when he ran down Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio with a stolen Jeep, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities also anticipate bringing felony murder charges against three other teens who police say were burglarizing a nearby home while Harris waited in the car, according to Scott Shellenberger, the state's attorney for Baltimore County.

"They are in for everything that occurs as a result of that burglary, including when their co-defendant is outside running over a police officer and killing her," Shellenberger said.

Police expect to announce the charges against the three other teens- ages 15, 16, and 17 - on Wednesday morning, said Officer Jennifer Peach, a department spokeswoman. The three were taken into custody Tuesday but not immediately identified.

More than 20 police officers were in the courtroom when Harris, who is charged as an adult, made his first court appearance by video Tuesday.

Caprio was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The slain officer's body camera footage clearly shows Harris accelerating the Jeep at her after she tried to apprehend him on the cul-de-sac in the suburban Perry Hall community northeast of Baltimore, prosecutor William Bickel said during the hearing.

"She fired her weapon. He ran over her," Bickel said. Harris was apprehended shortly after abandoning the Jeep, which had been stolen May 18 in Baltimore, he said. According to probable cause statement, Harris admitted as much, telling a detective that he "drove at the officer."

A yellow lockup jumpsuit appeared baggy on Harris' slight 120-pound, 5-foot-7 frame during the hearing in Towson. When asked if he understood the charge he faces, Harris mumbled "yes" as he sat next to his public defender. The lawyer had requested Harris be sent to a juvenile lockup, but prosecutors noted his series of auto theft arrests and a repeated history of running away from juvenile facilities.

The ninth-grader was on house arrest at his mother's West Baltimore home, but ran away May 14, they said.

"Your client is one-man crime wave," Judge Sally Chester told the public defender and ordered Harris held at Baltimore County Detention Center, an adult lockup.

Sam Abed, the Maryland Secretary of Juvenile Services, said at a news conference that his department had made "many attempts" to contact Harris after he went missing from his mother's house but was unsuccessful.

The ankle bracelet Harris was wearing Monday simply indicated whether he was inside or outside his home - it did not track his whereabouts, Shellenberger said.

"Did the system not work?" police Chief Terrence Sheridan said. "It sounds like ... it could have worked better in this particular case."

Caprio, who would have been on the force four years in July, was smart, athletic and energetic, just the type of officer you want to hire, Sheridan said. She and her husband were to start vacation this weekend to celebrate their third wedding anniversary and their upcoming birthdays, police said.

A medical examiner determined that she died of trauma to the head and torso, according to Sheridan.

The death stunned the quiet, residential neighborhood, said Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who lives nearby.

"The community I represent stands united in grief for this fallen police officer, and our hope is that all those involved are brought to justice," Marks said.

___

Rankin reported from Richmond, Virginia. Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia, Courtney Columbus in Towson, Maryland, and Randall Chase in Dover, Delaware, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.