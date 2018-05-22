Report: Video shows bus head to U-turn area before crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Video shows bus head to U-turn area before crash

Posted: Updated:
(Andre Malok/NJ Advance Media via AP). In this aerial photo, a school bus lies crashed on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students on Thursday from East Brook Middle School to W... (Andre Malok/NJ Advance Media via AP). In this aerial photo, a school bus lies crashed on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students on Thursday from East Brook Middle School to W...
(Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP). Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP). Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.
(Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP). Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP). Emergency personnel examine a school bus after it collided with a dump truck, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A state police officer works at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A state police officer works at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:53:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>

  • Cohen partner pleads guilty in deal requiring cooperation

    Cohen partner pleads guilty in deal requiring cooperation

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:53:39 GMT
    A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.More >>
    A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.More >>

  • Sheriff: Suspect in Florida standoff, gunfire, found dead

    Sheriff: Suspect in Florida standoff, gunfire, found dead

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-05-23 00:53:34 GMT
    Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.More >>
    Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.More >>
    •   

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (AP) - Before a New Jersey school bus collided last week with a dump truck leaving a fifth-grader and a teacher dead, the bus merged onto an interstate and then turned sharply toward a U-turn area, according to a new video.

NJ.com reported the department of transportation video that its reporter viewed shows the bus merging from Route 206 onto Interstate 80 before turning at a nearly perpendicular angle toward a crossover area. Police use the area for turnarounds but civilian turns are not allowed.

State police previously said the bus was merging from 206 onto the interstate on its way to a historic village for a field trip.

The crash, which sheared the bus from its wheelbase and crushed the dump truck's front end, left 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson dead. More than 40 others were hurt.

Police declined to comment on the video, which has not been publicly released. Morris County prosecutors, who are leading the investigation, did not immediately respond to questions about it.

The bus driver's son, Hudy Muldrow Jr. says his father, Hudy Muldrow Sr., told him that he did not make a U-turn.

"I said, 'Dad, you know, I'm hearing stories that you made an illegal U-turn,' and as far as that I didn't get no answer," Muldrow Jr. told CBS . He later added: "He told me he didn't do it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.