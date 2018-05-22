Gay Kentucky man loses bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...

A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, David Ermold, right, files to run for Rowan County Clerk in Kentucky as Clerk Kim Davis look on in Morehead, Ky. Ermold, a gay man in Kentucky, wants to run against the county clerk w...

Video depicting the lead-up to a New Jersey school bus crash that left a fifth-grader and a teacher dead shows the bus merging onto an interstate before turning sharply toward a U-turn area.

(Andre Malok/NJ Advance Media via AP). In this aerial photo, a school bus lies crashed on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Paramus school district says the bus was taking students on Thursday from East Brook Middle School to W...

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...

By ADAM BEAM and DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - A gay man in eastern Kentucky has lost his bid to challenge Republican county clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses in the aftermath of an historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.

David Ermold sought the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary in Rowan County, Kentucky. He lost to Elwood Caudill Jr. in a four-way Democratic primary, despite a campaign that raised more than $200,000 with donations from at least 48 states.

Caudill will face Davis, the religious conservative who said in 2015 that "God's authority" prevented her from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples, in November. No one challenged Davis for the Republican nomination.

It will be the second time Caudill and Davis have faced each other in an election. In 2014, Davis defeated Caudill for the Democratic nomination by 23 votes.

That was before Davis made international news by denying marriage licenses for same-sex couples. Davis is now a Republican, having changed her registration after saying she felt the Democratic party abandoned her.

Some Republicans signaled Tuesday they wouldn't vote for Davis in the fall. Jacqueline Smith, 72, said many in the community didn't like the attention Davis garnered in 2015.

"I don't think sexual orientation should have anything to do with it," she said. "This is America."

Ermold and his now-husband were one of several gay couples who tried to get licenses from Davis after the court ruling. A video of the encounter was viewed more than 1.8 million times on YouTube.

Lawsuits followed; a judge ordered Davis to issue licenses. She refused and spent a week in jail. Upon her release, two Republican presidential candidates, hundreds of supporters and a church choir greeted her.

In 2016, Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature removed county clerks' names from marriage licenses. Things had remained calm in Rowan County since then, until Davis announced in November she'd seek re-election. Ermold soon announced his candidacy. Many in this college town, which includes Morehead State University, were wary of reviving the attention that would come with an Ermold-Davis matchup.

Ermold's loss means Davis' actions will likely be less of an issue in the fall campaign. Caudill has downplayed the incident, noting it had been resolved by the legislature and citing voter reluctance to relive the experience.

Davis, a Christian who attends an Apostolic church, has worked in the clerk's office since 1988. She was hired by her mother, who was clerk for 37 years.

____

Beam reported from Frankfort, Kentucky.

____

