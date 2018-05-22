Cohen partner pleads guilty in deal requiring cooperation

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...

A Louisiana man is free after spending 20 years in prison for a killing his attorneys say he didn't commit, under a plea agreement which says he obstructed justice by a false confession.

(Courtesy of Amir Ali). This undated photo provided by Amir Ali shows Ali, from left, Corey Williams and Ali's co-counsel Blythe Taplin posing for a photo at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. Williams, a mentally disabled man, walked free...

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff...

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

By JAKE PEARSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, whose business dealings are being scrutinized by federal prosecutors, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a state tax fraud case that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigation, according to a person briefed on the deal.

Yellow cab magnate Evgeny "Gene" Freidman, the so-called Taxi King of New York, pleaded guilty to a single count of tax fraud in an Albany courthouse, almost a year after state prosecutors and tax authorities charged him with pocketing $5 million in mandatory, per-ride transportation fees.

For years, Freidman has managed hundreds of taxi medallions, the physical plates affixed to cabs that owners are required to display, including more than two dozen owned by Cohen, Trump's longtime fixer. The two men, both lawyers, also have been close personally for decades - Freidman told the real estate publication the Real Deal last February that Cohen helped him name his eldest son.

Still, it wasn't immediately clear what if any information Freidman could provide to investigators probing Cohen's financial dealings. His lawyer, Patrick Egan, declined to discuss the deal and said he couldn't comment on what the plea "indicates regarding any case other than my client's."

Cohen's attorney didn't return phone and email messages seeking comment.

In announcing the deal, the attorney general's office made no mention of potential cooperation, saying that Freidman would be required to pay back the money he was charged with pocketing, including $500,000 within 30 days of his plea.

The person familiar with the case wasn't authorized to publicly discuss it and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

FBI agents last month raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room as part of a monthslong probe into the Trump fixer's finances, including his dealings in the taxi industry, according to court papers and people familiar with the investigation.

The case was referred to Manhattan federal prosecutors by Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russians.

Cohen has emerged in recent months at the center of controversies facing Trump, most notably for his role facilitating a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just days before Election Day.

Trump denies having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. But she and her publicity-friendly attorney have pressed their case in courtrooms in Los Angeles and in New York, as well as on Twitter, claiming that Cohen's campaign-era non-disclosure agreement to keep Clifford from discussing the alleged 2006 affair with the then-reality TV star is invalid.

Agents who took part in the April raid of Cohen's homes and offices obtained records pertaining to that deal among other documents, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.