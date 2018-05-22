Lawyer in video rant over Spanish speakers apologizes

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes; his representatives have not responded to comment requests.

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral has apologized and said how he expressed himself was "unacceptable.".

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...

Senators introduced sweeping, bipartisan legislation aimed at fixing the failures in juvenile justice in the U.S. military and its schools, as revealed by an Associated Press investigation into child-on-child sexual assaults on base.

Senators introduced sweeping, bipartisan legislation aimed at fixing the failures in juvenile justice in the U.S. military and its schools, as revealed by an Associated Press investigation into child-on-child...

By DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral posted an apology online on Tuesday, saying that how he expressed himself was "unacceptable."

"To the people I insulted, I apologize," Aaron Schlossberg said in a post to his Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. "Seeing myself online opened my eyes - the manner in which I expressed myself is unacceptable and is not the person I am. I see my words and actions hurt people, and for that I am deeply sorry."

Last week, Schlossberg was in a Manhattan restaurant and became incensed at hearing workers speak Spanish. In the rant caught on video, he threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have the workers "kicked out of my country."

In the uproar that followed, additional clips surfaced of Schlossberg engaged in other public rants and a complaint was filed with a lawyers' disciplinary committee. The building he was using as a business address terminated its agreement with him.

Critics hired a mariachi band to play outside his apartment and former office space and they demanded his disbarment.

"While people should be able to express themselves freely, they should do so calmly and respectfully," Schlossberg wrote in his apology. "What the video did not convey is the real me. I am not racist."

He said he loved New York City in part because of its diversity.

Schlossberg's office phone number was repeatedly busy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.