OCPD: Dog Killed After Attacking 2 OKC Police Officers

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
An earlier mug shot of Andrew Ingram An earlier mug shot of Andrew Ingram
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A pit bull was fatally shot Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City after it attacked two officers, police said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., undercover officers with the Springlake Division served a warrant in the 2100 block of N Prospect Avenue.

When officers were on the property, they were confronted by a pit bull which appeared to be aggressive. 

Police said the dog bit two officers and then tried to bite a third officers when the dog was shot and killed. 

One officer was bitten on the leg and was treated and released from a local hospital. The second officer was bitten on his ballistic vest and was not injured. 

Andrew Ingram, 39, was arrested on complaints of possession of drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to his medical condition, police did not book Ingram into the Oklahoma County jail.

