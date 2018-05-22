Police: Milwaukee teen beaten, burned over video game system

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

Seattle's 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 million renovation next month against the backdrop of a booming tourism industry.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken May 20, 2018, a floor scaffolding remains below the upper portion of the Space Needle as it stands above the grounds of the Seattle Center in Seattle. The 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 ...

British billionaire Richard Branson's company Virgin Pulse to merge with its rival and use Providence as corporate headquarters.

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, mourners wait for the start of a prayer vigil following a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. If you want to know where mass school shootings ar...

Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...

A smoking engine has forced the evacuation of a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport.

California man accused of making hoax call that led to police shooting an unarmed man in Kansas returns to court.

A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school says an investigation has uncovered sexual misconduct by a Russian language teacher decades ago.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded a Panama City, Florida, apartment building where an active shooter is barricaded inside.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man beat a 15-year-old boy with a hammer, stabbed him in the neck and burned his body over a stolen video game system, prosecutors said in charging documents Tuesday.

Police arrested Malik Terrell in Chicago on Monday, a day after Dennis King's burned remains were found in an abandoned Milwaukee house. King's family had reported him missing May 11.

Terrell and his two younger siblings thought a friend of King's stole their video game system and believed King had been involved, prosecutors said in the criminal complaint charging Terrell with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence.

Terrell doesn't have a listed attorney in his online case summary.

According to prosecutors, one of Terrell's younger brothers told police that Terrell showed up with King at their home and they began to question him. Terrell and one of his siblings started beating King to get him to confess before Terrell attacked the boy with a hammer, prosecutors said.

Terrell asked one of his siblings to go to the basement to look for lighter fluid, and when the brother returned upstairs he saw Terrell stabbing King in the neck, prosecutors said. Terrell used a garbage cart to move King to a nearby abandoned house and set his body on fire before fleeing to Chicago, they said.

Terrell's brothers are minors and haven't been charged, and they aren't mentioned by name in the court documents.

An autopsy concluded that King died from blunt-force trauma and stab wounds.

Terrell's first court appearance has not been scheduled and no bond has been set.

___

Follow Ivan Moreno on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ IvanJourno

