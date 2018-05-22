Facelift of Seattle's Space Needle nears completion

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.

(AP Photo/Joel Page, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2009, file photo, artist Robert Indiana poses at his studio in Vinalhaven, Maine. Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, died from respiratory failure Saturday, May 19, 2018, at his home in Ma...

'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.

(AP Photo/Matt Volz, File). FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic...

Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...

The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Lava flows toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing ...

The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, a glazer works on glass panels on the exterior wall of the Space Needle observation deck where larger glass panels behind him begin to line the exterior viewing platform and views n...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, a one-ton glass panel is moved into position on the Space Needle's observation deck in Seattle. The 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 million renovation next month a...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken May 20, 2018, children scramble atop a whale sculpture in view of the Space Needle at the Seattle Center in Seattle. The 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 million renovation next month agai...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, workers climb atop the roof of the Space Needle, where most of the top is surrounded by a massive work platform, scaffolding and protective covering, as work on a major remodel of the...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken May 20, 2018, a floor scaffolding remains below the upper portion of the Space Needle as it stands above the grounds of the Seattle Center in Seattle. The 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 ...

By AHMED NAMATALLA

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Tourism is booming in Seattle. Just take a look at the Space Needle.

The family-owned landmark is set to unveil the biggest renovation in its 56-year history next month, a $100 million investment in a single year of construction that transformed the structure's top viewing level with floor-to-ceiling glass.

Seattle and King County benefited from $7.4 billion of spending by a record 40 million visitors last year, a number that has grown every year since the 2008 recession, according to Visit Seattle, a nonprofit advocacy group for the tourism industry.

Dozens of cranes that have become a mainstay of the city's skyline over the past decade aren't just building apartments and offices, but hotels to absorb the flood of arrivals at Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

"The environment is friendly with this type of investment. It wasn't a difficult thing at all to obtain financing," said Ron Sevart, president and chief executive officer at Space Needle LLC. "What we like to say is trends last 50 years. What this investment is more about is the next 50 years, and making sure the space needle stays relevant."

Hyatt Hotels Corp. is building a 1,260 room tower that's set to become the biggest hotel in the Northwest when it opens in the fall. In 2017, SeaTac Airport bucked the second year of declines in international arrivals to the U.S., posting a 5 percent increase, according to Visit Seattle.

Seattle's Wright family, which built and owns the Space Needle, is also installing glass in the observation deck's rotating floor and remodeling the restaurant in the first phase of the renovation.

Repainting the exterior of the 600-foot (183-meter) structure and replacing its three elevators will follow, according to Karen Olson, chief marketing officer at Space Needle. The project is being finance with a commercial loan, she said.

"Keeping your product well maintained and 'fresh' increases desirability," said Jeanne Liu, senior vice president of research at Longwoods International USA Inc., a consultancy that compiles tourism industry statistics for Visit Seattle. "There are a lot of places to visit in this world, and those destinations with a solid tourism infrastructure that is well maintained can use that as a competitive advantage."

