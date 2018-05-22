Branson-owned health company to merge with its rival

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday.

(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses in front the school Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Gillard, was in the art class Friday morning, knew all of the victims...

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

Seattle's 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 million renovation next month against the backdrop of a booming tourism industry.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this photo taken May 20, 2018, a floor scaffolding remains below the upper portion of the Space Needle as it stands above the grounds of the Seattle Center in Seattle. The 56 year-old Space Needle is set to unveil a $100 ...

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

British billionaire Richard Branson's company Virgin Pulse to merge with its rival and use Providence as corporate headquarters.

Branson-owned health company to merge with its rival

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...

Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, mourners wait for the start of a prayer vigil following a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. If you want to know where mass school shootings ar...

Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...

Women look to make mark on male-dominated marijuana industry

A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school says an investigation has uncovered sexual misconduct by a Russian language teacher decades ago.

The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island's southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava as it continues to enter the sea at two locations near Pahoa, Hawaii, Monday, May 21, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and set...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - An employee well-being company owned by British billionaire Richard Branson says it will merge with its rival and make Providence the new corporate headquarters.

In an announcement Monday, Virgin Pulse says its merger with Minneapolis-based RedBrick Health will create the "world's largest, most comprehensive digital health and engagement company."

The financial terms of the merger have not been released.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Pulse says it has 591 employees worldwide, including 207 in Providence. She says RedBrick has about 450 employees.

She said expects the merger to lead to more hiring in Providence.

The merger was announced six months after Virgin Pulse said it was moving its global headquarters from Massachusetts to Rhode Island.

The state has offered the company $5.7 million in tax credits.

