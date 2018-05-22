Trump On N Korea Summit: 'It May Not Work Out For June 12' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Trump On N Korea Summit: 'It May Not Work Out For June 12'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has opened talks with President Donald Trump on the U.S.-North Korea summit, saying the "fate and the future" of the Korean Peninsula hinges on it.

Trump welcomed Moon to the White House on Tuesday as they seek to coordinate strategy for Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says he and Moon will be discussing the planned summit in Singapore.

Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "may not work out for June 12" and is suggesting it could be delayed.

Moon says they are "one step closer" to the dream of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

Moon says he believes Kim is "serious" about the talks. He says North Korea has a chance to be a great country, and he is urging Kim to "seize this opportunity."

The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.

North Korea pulled out of planned peace talks with South Korea last week, objecting to long-scheduled joint military exercises between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea forces.

North Korea has also threatened to abandon the planned Trump-Kim meeting over the U.S. insistence on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Trump said he doesn't like the change in attitude he's picked up from Kim.

Trump said Tuesday that he detected a shift after Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a second time in China. Trump says he hopes China isn't influencing Kim.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet June 12 in Singapore. Trump now says the meeting could be delayed.

The U.S. and China have been negotiating over China's large trade imbalance with the U.S. Trump is also leaning on China to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Kim had South Korean officials inform the White House that he wanted to meet with Trump, but he recently balked in the face of U.S. demands for North Korea's complete denuclearization.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.