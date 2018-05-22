Trump On N Korea Summit: 'It May Not Work Out For June 12'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has opened talks with President Donald Trump on the U.S.-North Korea summit, saying the "fate and the future" of the Korean Peninsula hinges on it.

Trump welcomed Moon to the White House on Tuesday as they seek to coordinate strategy for Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says he and Moon will be discussing the planned summit in Singapore.

Trump says the planned Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un "may not work out for June 12" and is suggesting it could be delayed.

Moon says they are "one step closer" to the dream of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

Moon says he believes Kim is "serious" about the talks. He says North Korea has a chance to be a great country, and he is urging Kim to "seize this opportunity."

The meeting is happening as efforts to build peace between the two Koreas have hit a setback.

North Korea pulled out of planned peace talks with South Korea last week, objecting to long-scheduled joint military exercises between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea forces.

North Korea has also threatened to abandon the planned Trump-Kim meeting over the U.S. insistence on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Trump said he doesn't like the change in attitude he's picked up from Kim.

Trump said Tuesday that he detected a shift after Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a second time in China. Trump says he hopes China isn't influencing Kim.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet June 12 in Singapore. Trump now says the meeting could be delayed.

The U.S. and China have been negotiating over China's large trade imbalance with the U.S. Trump is also leaning on China to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Kim had South Korean officials inform the White House that he wanted to meet with Trump, but he recently balked in the face of U.S. demands for North Korea's complete denuclearization.