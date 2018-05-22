Parents Sue 30-Year-Old Son To Move Out In Upstate New York - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Parents Sue 30-Year-Old Son To Move Out In Upstate New York

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
[File Photo] [File Photo]
SYRACUSE, New York -

A couple in upstate New York is going to court, to force their 30-year-old son to move out.

They say he is refusing to leave the house despite multiple notices they gave him.

Michael Rotondo, 30, is being evicted from his mom and dad's house.

But he wont leave, so he's being taken to court by mom and dad.

He claims legally he wasn't given enough notice to leave.

But he's facing an uphill battle in the court of public opinion.

Court filings allege that Rotondo doesn't contribute to the family's expenses and doesn't help out with chores around the house.

His parents have given him written notices over the past few months telling him he needs to leave.

They even claim they've offered to help him get started on his own.

Rotondo is calling his parent's effort "retaliatory."

The Rotondo's are scheduled to hash it out again in court later this month, about seven weeks before their son's 31st birthday.

Michael Rotondo asked the court to throw out his parents request.

