Prep school says ex-teacher engaged in sexual misconduct - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Prep school says ex-teacher engaged in sexual misconduct

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Records: Teen suspect said he 'drove at' Maryland officer

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:45:36 GMT
    (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...
    Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.More >>
    Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.More >>

  • Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:45:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this April 13, 2018, photo Josephine Rizo sits in her home with her stack of bills from her ongoing battle with cancer in Phoenix. As treatment costs soar and insurance coverage shrinks, hospitals and patient advocates a...
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>
    Many cancer patients juggle care along with financial pain.More >>

  • Texas school shooting suspect's father thinks he was bullied

    Texas school shooting suspect's father thinks he was bullied

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:45:20 GMT
    (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect ...
    The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.More >>
    The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.More >>
    •   

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) - A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school said an investigation has uncovered sexual misconduct by a Russian language teacher decades ago.

John Palfrey, head of school at Phillip's Academy in Andover, said in a letter to students and faculty Monday that an independent law firm concluded that Victor Svec engaged in sexual misconduct toward a student in the 1980s.

No further details about the misconduct were provided, and a spokeswoman for the Andover school said she wasn't immediately available Tuesday.

The Sanghavi Law Office, which was hired by the school to investigate all claims of misconduct, did not immediately return a phone message.

A number listed for Svec's home rang unanswered, and other attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Svec has been on a leave of absence since the allegation came to light in February and has since retired, Palfrey said. He is barred from campus and all Andover events and will not receive any further benefits from the school, he said.

"We are deeply sorry for the harm caused by this faculty member's misconduct," Palfrey said in the letter. "The Board of Trustees and I are grateful that a former student had the courage and will to come forward to recount a painful and traumatic experience that occurred decades ago."

The announcement follows other allegations of sexual misconduct by former faculty members revealed by the school in recent years.

In 2016, the school alleged that five former teachers engaged in sexual misconduct toward students during the 1970s and 1980s. And last year, the academy said investigators determined there were another four cases of sexual misconduct, three involving former faculty members and one involving a student.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.