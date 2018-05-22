Prep school says ex-teacher engaged in sexual misconduct

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.

President Donald Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.

Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s 'LOVE' series, has died at his home in Maine.

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) - A prestigious Massachusetts boarding school said an investigation has uncovered sexual misconduct by a Russian language teacher decades ago.

John Palfrey, head of school at Phillip's Academy in Andover, said in a letter to students and faculty Monday that an independent law firm concluded that Victor Svec engaged in sexual misconduct toward a student in the 1980s.

No further details about the misconduct were provided, and a spokeswoman for the Andover school said she wasn't immediately available Tuesday.

The Sanghavi Law Office, which was hired by the school to investigate all claims of misconduct, did not immediately return a phone message.

A number listed for Svec's home rang unanswered, and other attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Svec has been on a leave of absence since the allegation came to light in February and has since retired, Palfrey said. He is barred from campus and all Andover events and will not receive any further benefits from the school, he said.

"We are deeply sorry for the harm caused by this faculty member's misconduct," Palfrey said in the letter. "The Board of Trustees and I are grateful that a former student had the courage and will to come forward to recount a painful and traumatic experience that occurred decades ago."

The announcement follows other allegations of sexual misconduct by former faculty members revealed by the school in recent years.

In 2016, the school alleged that five former teachers engaged in sexual misconduct toward students during the 1970s and 1980s. And last year, the academy said investigators determined there were another four cases of sexual misconduct, three involving former faculty members and one involving a student.

