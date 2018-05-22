Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump appeals again to delay 'Apprentice' contestant's suit

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump wants New York's highest court to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing.

Trump's lawyers filed notice late Monday that they're asking the state Court of Appeals to freeze Summer Zervos' suit while a lower appellate court considers his request to dismiss it or postpone it until after his presidency.

The Republican president has denied her claims.

Zervos' lawyer, Mariann Wang (WAHNG'), notes Trump has lost bids so far to delay the case. She says she looks forward to proving it.

Zervos appeared in 2006 on Trump's former reality show, "The Apprentice." She says he made unwelcome advances when she sought career advice in 2007.

She says he defamed her by saying she lied.

