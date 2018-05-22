OKCPS Confirms Dr. Sean McDaniel As New Superintendent - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPS Confirms Dr. Sean McDaniel As New Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City school board has found its new superintendent, and it turns out, he was right next door. By a vote of 5-2, the board approved Mustang superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel as the district's new leader.

McDaniel comes to OKCPS from Mustang, where he has been superintendent since 2012.

Mustang Public Schools says its set to accept McDaniel's resignation Wednesday evening. Mustang School Board President Chad Fulton told News 9 the following: 

I’m going to be sad to see him go. I’m excited for him, but I’m also sad for our district. When he started in 2012, we were at 9,625 students. We’ve grown over 11,500 now, so we’ve been together through some growth times. He also helped pass a lot of bonds that were needed for the community. The community is definitely going to miss him. He’s a fantastic man, but also a great Superintendent.

Dr. McDaniel did an exceptional job here and OKCPS will have a great Superintendent. And I hope this will finally be the right the fit for them.

We have set on our agenda for Wednesday at 6:30 to accept his resignation. That resignation will run through June 30th.

This is a developing story.

