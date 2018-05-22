Mom Not Happy After Grocery Store Censors Graduation Cake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mom Not Happy After Grocery Store Censors Graduation Cake

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo by Cara Koscinski from Facebook Photo by Cara Koscinski from Facebook
CHARLESTON, South Carolina -

A South Carolina woman isn't happy a grocery store censored her honor graduate son's cake, which was supposed to include the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude."

Cara Koscinski told The Post and Courier of Charleston she ordered a cake online from Publix that was supposed to say "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018."

She says the online message box did not like the word "cum," the Latin word for "with." The computer marked it as a naughty word and substituted three hyphens.

Koscinski said she then filled in a box for special instructions, explaining the Latin word and placed the $70 order. Another family member picked up the cake, not knowing what it was supposed to say. It came with the hyphens.

She says the store gave her a refund and a gift card when she complained.

