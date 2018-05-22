Students With Special Needs Explore Virtual Reality At Moore High School

Some Advanced Placement computer science students at Moore High School are sharing what they're learning with their fellow students with special needs.

This is the first school year the AP Computer Science Principles is being offered and teacher, Dr. Victor Rook said it's gaining popularity. The class is part of a new initiative to teach every kid to code and get more women involved in STEM fields.

Throughout the course of the year students learn how to code, make apps for phones, and design virtual reality experiences for the Oculus Rift.

This week the class' 25 students are taking part in service learning projects sharing cupcakes and virtual reality lessons with special needs students.

"It's just really amazing seeing them smile seeing what technology can do for them making like cupcakes and things like that for them it's just an awesome experience," said student Cainan Nelson.

School staff tell me that next year enrollment for the class has doubled and they hope to add even more female students.