Patchy Fog Tuesday With Chance Of Storms Far Southeast

A pleasant start to the day Tuesday with temperatures comfortable in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Patchy fog possible, but mainly dry in Oklahoma City with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 80s but not too hot. A slight chance of storms in the panhandle and far southeast part of the state. Quiet weather expected elsewhere.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will see a slim chance of rain or storm with temperatures in the mid 80s for highs again.

Wednesday evening temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will see a slight chance of a shower or storm, with hit or miss storms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Later this week rain and storm chances will stay extremely low. Highs will stay consistently in the mid 80s, only slightly above average. Nice and quiet pattern for this time of year as we wrap up the month of May!

Memorial Day weekend will have a mainly dry pattern! It will be warm with highs heating up into the upper 80s, and places off to the west will be in the lower 90s.