Police Search For Chase Suspect In SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police search for a suspect who led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers attempted to pull over a man for a traffic violation near Southwest 33rd Street and May when he jumped out of his car and fled the scene. 

Police have not identified the suspect involved. 

