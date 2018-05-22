APNewsBreak: McDonald's workers file sex harassment claims

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday.

(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP). Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard writes messages on each of the 10 crosses in front the school Monday, May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Gillard, was in the art class Friday morning, knew all of the victims...

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

Women have made inroads in the male-dominated cannabis business, but they face a "grass ceiling" as the industry grows and becomes more mainstream.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). In this May 11, 2018, photo, Danielle Schumacher, center, CEO and Co-Founder of THC Staffing Group talks to fellow entrepreneurs Etienne Fontan, right, Director of Berkeley Patients Group and Amber Senter, CEO of Leisure...

Court documents filed by federal prosecutors show an Alaska man has agreed to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people last year.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal prosecutors on Monday, May 21, 2018, filed court...

Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

Artist Robert Indiana, best known for his 1960s LOVE series, has died at his home in Maine.

Two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2015, file photo, McDonald's workers and supporters rally outside a McDonald's in Chicago. On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Fight for $15 is announcing that it’s helping women in several U.S. cities ...

Look no farther than small-town and suburban America to know where mass school shootings are most likely to occur.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, mourners wait for the start of a prayer vigil following a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. If you want to know where mass school shootings ar...

Authorities hunt past nightfall for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Tactical police stage in a Safeway parking lot on Belair Road near Chapel Road in response to the death of a Baltimore County police officer in Perry Hall, Md., May 21, 2018. Rifle-toting police swarmed into th...

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, protesters gather outside a McDonald's restaurant in Minneapolis during a demonstration for higher wages as part of the National Day of Action to Fight for $15. On Tuesda...

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Energized by the #MeToo movement, two national advocacy groups are teaming up to lodge sexual harassment complaints against McDonald's on behalf of 10 women who have worked at the fast food restaurant in nine cities.

The workers - one of them a 15-year-old from St. Louis - alleged groping, propositions for sex, indecent exposure and lewd comments by supervisors. According to their complaints, when the women reported the harassment, they were ignored or mocked, and in some cases suffered retaliation.

The legal effort was organized by Fight for $15, which campaigns to raise pay for low-wage workers. The legal costs are being covered by the TIMES UP Legal Defense Fund, which was launched in January by the National Women's Law Center to provide attorneys for women who cannot afford to bring cases on their own.

The complaints, filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, are being announced on Tuesday, two days ahead of the company's annual shareholder meeting in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Responding to the claims, McDonald's spokeswoman Terri Hickey said there is "no place for harassment and discrimination of any kind" in the workplace.

"McDonald's Corporation takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and are confident our independent franchisees who own and operate approximately 90 percent of our 14,000 U.S. restaurants will do the same," Hickey said by email.

Fight for $15 said the restaurants named in the complaints are run by franchisees, not directly by McDonald's. But the complaints name both McDonald's Corp. and the franchisee - part of Fight for $15's effort to hold the company responsible for wage and employment issues at franchised locations. The company claims its franchisees are independent business owners, and that stance has complicated efforts to unionize workers across the entire McDonald's chain.

When similar sexual harassment charges were lodged by Fight for $15 workers two years ago, McDonald's promised a review of those allegations. However, Hickey - in her new response - declined to say whether that review led to any changes of policies and practices aimed at curtailing such harassment.

Among the new complainants is Tanya Harrell, 22, of New Orleans, who alleges that her two managers teased her, but otherwise took no action after she told them of sustained verbal and physical harassment by a co-worker.

Harrell, who makes $8.15 an hour, says going public with her complaint may be emotionally taxing, but she is proud of her decision.

"I feel like I have a voice now," she said in a telephone interview. "It gives me a bit of motivation and a bit of courage."

In addition to New Orleans and St. Louis, charges were filed by workers in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami; Orlando, Florida; Durham, North Carolina, and Kansas City, Missouri.

The new allegations come almost two years after 15 McDonald's workers in Fight for $15 filed a series of sexual harassment complaints against the company. Attorneys for the workers plan to ask the EEOC to consolidate or coordinate the newly filed charges, as well as some of the 2016 charges that remain pending.

What is different this time, organizers say, is that all of the women bringing charges are represented by attorneys due to the defense fund's support. More broadly, the #MeToo movement that exploded last October has emboldened more women to speak out and has prompted some employers to alter their approach to harassment, said National Women's Law Center CEO Fatima Goss Graves.

"Most companies have a policy saying no sexual harassment, but how do you make that work?" she asked. "Right now, because of the huge power disparities, it's easy to just wait out the complaints and nothing really changes."

Eve Cervantez, a lawyer with the San Francisco-based public interest law firm Altshuler Berzon, is working on the new complaints. She says they represent an effort to extend the power of #MeToo to low-wage women whose predicaments have not drawn as much attention as harassment victims in Hollywood, the media and other sectors.

The women filing charges "want McDonald's to take sexual harassment seriously and enforce its already existing zero tolerance policy," Cervantez said. "We think McDonald's can use its power and influence to guarantee a safer workplace for all its employees'"

Fight for $15 is calling on the company to hold mandatory trainings about sexual harassment for managers and employees and to create a safe, effective system for receiving and responding to complaints. As part of the initiative, Fight for $15 said it is establishing a hotline that workers can use to have their complaints reviewed by attorneys.

Activists say sexual harassment is pervasive in the fast food industry. They cite a 2016 survey by Hart Research Associates - conducted for three advocacy groups - which calculated that 40 percent of female fast food workers experience unwanted sexual behavior on the job.

___

Associated Press writer Candice Choi contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.