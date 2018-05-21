My 2 Cents: Did The Government Put A Spy In The Trump Campaign? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Did The Government Put A Spy In The Trump Campaign?

There has been so much smoke and so little fire in the Russia collusion investigation of the Trump campaign, that I suspect most people just ignore it at this point and are ready to move on.

So, I wouldn't be surprised if most of us missed the news this weekend that the New York Times reported that President Obama's FBI had an informant, some call him a spy, inside the Trump campaign.

He was apparently sent in to ferret out any possible connection to the Russians during the campaign.

And now as lawmakers try to find out more about this informant, demanding documents about him from the Justice Department, law enforcement officials are circling the wagons.

They're offering the over-used excuse that handing over the documents would endanger the informant or national security.

Usually, once the information is revealed, it does no such thing it's just that it contains information that's embarrassing about them.

I'm not sure that it wouldn't be a good idea for Special Investigator Robert Mueller to wrap up his investigation, because the longer it drags on the more is uncovered about apparent misdeeds by past and present top law enforcement officials, and not President Trump.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that’s My 2 Cents.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

