OKCPS Board Prepared To Select New Superintendent

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education is prepared to select the district’s new Superintendent Tuesday.

The Board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. regarding the position.

According to records published online by OKCPS, the district has had 16 different people at the helm since 1985.

Current Acting Superintendent Rebecca Kaye took over after Aurora Lora announced her resignation in January 2018.

Below is a statement from Paula Lewis, OKCPS Board Chairperson: