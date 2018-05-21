Crews Battle Fire At Old Oklahoma City Jail In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a high-rise fire at the old Oklahoma City jail Monday.

Crews arrived on scene at Robert S. Kerr Ave. and N, Shartel around 9 p.m.

Arson investigators have also been called to the scene.

Restorations to the building were expected to begin in June.

Read Also: Developer Presents Plan For Old OKC Jail Renovation

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.