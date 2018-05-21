Suspect Arrested After Chase, Crash In Mustang

Multiple departments were involved in a high-speed chase Monday evening that ended in Mustang.

According to reports, the chase began in Northwest Oklahoma City after an officer tried to perform a traffic stop on a suspect who had warrants out for his arrest.

Police said during the chase the suspect crashed into another vehicle and an officer’s car also sustained damage.

The crash ended the 900 block of N. Mustang Road. Police said the suspect was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. After the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.

At this time, police have not released the suspect's name.

