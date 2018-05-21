Witnesses: Frantic effort to save officer who was run over

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

St. Louis judge says it will be up to a special prosecutor to decide whether the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens moves forward.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the Civil Courts building after speaking with reporters on the steps of the Civil Court building on Monday, May 14, 2018, after the case against him was dismissed. Greite...

The Democratic-controlled Illinois Legislature is set to begin weighing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's compromise plan to reinstate the death penalty in exchange for even stricter gun restrictions than the ones legislators approved.

(AP Photo by John O'Connor File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner, center, addresses reporters outside his state Capitol office in Springfield, Ill. Rauner, a Republican, wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state. He added t...

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent questioned two women for speaking Spanish in line at a gas station in Montana.

Authorities hunt for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). An emergency vehicle passes a roadblock near a scene where a Baltimore County police officer died, while investigating a suspicious vehicle, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall, Md. Heavily armed police swarmed into the lea...

White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...

State Police say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Baltimore County Police Department corporal Shawn Vinson speaks at a news conference, Monday, May 21, 2018, at Franklin Square Hospital Center in Rosedale, Md. A Baltimore County Police Department officer was pronounced dea...

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Heavily armed police swarmed into a suburban Baltimore community where a female officer was fatally injured Monday, searching for at least one armed suspect after witnesses reported hearing a pop and seeing the officer run over by a Jeep.

The witnesses described seeing the badly injured officer on the ground as several residents tried to keep her alive, but she was subsequently declared dead at a hospital.

Tony Kurek told The Associated Press his adult son was outside in the family's yard Monday afternoon in the northeast Baltimore County community of Perry Hall when the son saw the officer with her gun drawn, confronting the occupants of a Jeep.

"The next thing he heard was a pop, and he saw the Jeep take off and run right over her," Kurek said.

Logan Kurek, who is a volunteer firefighter, said he heard his younger brother "frantically screaming" and ran outside to perform CPR.

The officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle when she encountered at least one suspect and was "critically injured," police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said. Neighbors called authorities and tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital, Vinson said.

"What exactly happened we are not sure yet until an autopsy is performed," Vinson said at a press conference Monday. He said he had no immediate information about her fatal injuries, or whether she had fired her own weapon.

Kurek's neighbor, Dahle Amendt, said he had just settled into his recliner for a rest when he heard a woman's voice outside his house.

"I heard, 'Get out of the car!' 'Get out of the car!' Get out of the car!' at least three times, and then a pop," Amendt said.

Amendt said his wife also ran outside and tried to revive the officer, to no avail.

"This is a shock. It's a quiet community. It's just so sad," Amendt said.

Vinson said the family of the officer, who would have been a four-year veteran in July, has been notified, but police didn't immediately identify her.

Authorities were advising motorists to avoid the area and residents to shelter in place while the hunt for the suspect or suspects continued. Students at several local elementary schools were not being dismissed but were instead being held over on alert status, and their parents were told to await further instructions.

Police from several agencies backed by federal law enforcement are widely searching the area for at least one armed suspect, police said.

At a gas station located at a cordoned-off intersection in Perry Hall, some residents gathered to watch three helicopters of TV news crews buzzing over the neighborhood. An unmarked car with law enforcers, including one officer cradling a rifle in the back seat, drove past and was waved through by police manning the intersection.

Heavily armed officers with a trained canine also could be seen walking through backyards amid the search. A pair of officers elsewhere, with guns drawn, entered a home's front door as they scoured the neighborhood.

"The cop cars just keep coming. It's pretty scary," said Sukvir Singh, an employee of the gas station.

Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

