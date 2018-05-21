Storm Cleanup Continues In Cleveland, McClain Counties

The cleanup continues in Cleveland and McClain counties following severe weather over the weekend.

Powerful winds destroyed part of a Lexington Church.

The city manager of Purcell said about twelve homes and three businesses sustained substantial damage.

Those who had damage are grateful nobody was hurt in the storms.

“Very thankful it all turned out good,” said Dana Trevino, who lost the awning to her home during the storm Saturday night into Sunday morning.

In downtown Purcell, 123 years of history came crashing down.

Original bricks from the "Hotel Love" building fell from three stories above.

The owner said the damage can be fixed.

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne believes straight line winds are to blame for the damage.