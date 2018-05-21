Oklahoma DHS Accused Of Firing Employee For Voicing Concerns - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma DHS Accused Of Firing Employee For Voicing Concerns

Posted: Updated:
An Oklahoma DHS worker says the agency is placing children in unsafe foster homes. An Oklahoma DHS worker says the agency is placing children in unsafe foster homes.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma DHS worker says the agency is placing children in unsafe foster homes. But after raising those concerns in a letter to her supervisors, she says she was fired.  

Dahn Gregg has been with DHS for 13 years. She has her master’s in social work. She said on Friday she wrote the letter to her supervisors about her concerns with some foster homes, that included a specific example and specific numbers. Monday morning, she was fired.

“I would go home at night so upset that sometimes I would cry, I would worry about these kids and I just couldn’t do it anymore,” said Gregg.

And because of that, Gregg said she has become vocal about her concerns.

“We have homes where we have people with mental health issues, we have homes where people have a drug history,” she told News 9 Monday. “Anger issues, assaults and batteries…sexual perpetrators that have access to the home on a consistent basis. We have recent drug use and not just marijuana. Meth use.”

Dahn and her attorney say she's not alone. But many of her co-workers are afraid to say anything. 

“This is happening with other workers who are seeing these kinds of things who are reporting about conditions and homes that are being silenced and threatened,” said her attorney Rachel Bussett.

In a statement to News 9, DHS said that's not true:

"DHS leadership welcomes and encourages employees to bring suggestions and concerns to its attention. Ms. Gregg's termination had nothing to do with her bringing concerns to her supervisors.  Ms. Gregg had brought issues in the past to Child Welfare leadership and appropriate actions were taken when warranted."

But Gregg said if that had happened, she wouldn't be unemployed.

“I can’t be a part of that, I can’t say I’m okay with that because I’m not,” said Gregg. “That’s not what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Dahn said she asked why she was fired but was told they didn't have to give her a reason.

READ ALSO: 9 Investigates DHS Workers Blow Whistle On Child Protective Services

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.