After his son died in crash, dad takes girlfriend to prom

(Kelly Brown via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders and Robert Brown pose for a photo at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle, Pa. Brown, a Pennsylvania man whose son died a... (Kelly Brown via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders and Robert Brown pose for a photo at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle, Pa. Brown, a Pennsylvania man whose son died a...
(Kelly Brown via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders looks at a picture of her kissing her boyfriend Carter Brown, who died in a car wreck last month, as she was posing for... (Kelly Brown via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders looks at a picture of her kissing her boyfriend Carter Brown, who died in a car wreck last month, as she was posing for...

  Consumer Reports raises concerns over Tesla Model 3 braking

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:53 PM EDT
    Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and a harsh ride stopped Tesla's Model 3 mass-market electric car from getting a recommended buy rating from Consumer Reports.
  'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:53 PM EDT
    'Jurassic Park' dino expert Jack Horner sees hologram exhibit as the next big thing to display his colorful, bird-like dinosaurs.
  Olympian sues USA Swimming to allege sexual abuse cover-up

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:48 PM EDT
    Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - It was supposed to be Carter Brown putting on the corsage and doing funny poses in photos with his date for senior prom.

His father instead took his place, one month after the Pennsylvania teen died in a car crash.

Robert Brown took Kaylee Suders to the James Buchanan High School event Saturday, because he said he knew his son would've still wanted Suders to go to the prom.

Carter Brown was heading home from Indiana State University April 15 to surprise Suders when his car crossed into the opposite lane and was struck head on. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suders said she didn't want to attend prom after Carter's death, but changed her mind when his father asked to accompany her.

"I didn't have to think about it," she told the Centre Daily Times. "I definitely said 'yes."

The pair celebrated the event with a dinner beforehand at the same T.G.I. Friday's where Suders and Carter went on their first date.

Brown's wife, Kelly, said the whole experience speaks to how much Suders is still part of the family

