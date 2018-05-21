1 Critically Injured In Norman Hit-And-Run Crash

Emergency crews are responding to a hit and run crash Monday afternoon in Norman.

The crash was reported in the 1300 block of 180th Avenue NE. Police were reporting the crash was a "critical injury" crash.

One woman was taken to a local hospital via medical helicopter. She is in critical condition.

Police said they are looking for a navy blue, newer model Cadillac SRX with possible front-end damage on the passenger side.

180th Avenue is closed between State Highway 9 and Rock Creek Road.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone who knows about the crash is asked to call 405-321-1444.

