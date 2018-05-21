Border agent questions 2 women for speaking Spanish

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

Authorities say two off-duty New York Police Department officers, one of them a groom on his wedding day, have died in an upstate car crash.

Authorities say two off-duty New York Police Department officers, one of them a groom on his wedding day, have died in an upstate car crash.

Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.

Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

The Connecticut medical examiner's office has confirmed the identity of man who barricaded himself on his property before dying in an explosion that also injured nine police officers.

The Connecticut medical examiner's office has confirmed the identity of man who barricaded himself on his property before dying in an explosion that also injured nine police officers.

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

A director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been chosen as the new chancellor of Pennsylvania's 14 state universities.

A director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been chosen as the new chancellor of Pennsylvania's 14 state universities.

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a...

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are reviewing an encounter between a Border Patrol agent and two women who were speaking Spanish at a gas station in northern Montana, the agency said Monday.

The women, who are U.S. citizens, said the agent detained them for about 35 minutes Wednesday in Havre, a small city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the U.S.-Canada border. One of the women, Ana Suda, asked the agent why he asked for their identifications.

"I recorded him admitting that he just stop(ped) us because we (were) speaking Spanish, no other reason," Suda wrote in a Facebook post published early Wednesday. "Remember do NOT speak Spanish sounds like is illegal."

Neither Suda nor her friend, Mimi Hernandez, answered their cellphones or responded to text messages on Monday. In Suda's video of the encounter, posted by KRTV of Great Falls, the agent says speaking Spanish "is very unheard of up here."

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jason Givens declined to answer questions about the incident. He released a statement that said the incident is being reviewed to ensure that all appropriate policies were followed.

"Although most Border Patrol work is conducted in the immediate border area, agents have broad law enforcement authorities and are not limited to a specific geography within the United States," the statement said. "They have the authority to question individuals, make arrests, and take and consider evidence."

Border Patrol agents are authorized by law to make warrantless stops within a "reasonable distance" from the border - defined as 100 miles (160 kilometers) under federal regulations. That broad authority has led to complaints of racial profiling by agents who board buses and trains and stop people at highway checkpoints.

Havre, which has just under 10,000 residents and is near two Native American reservations, has a mostly white population, with just 4 percent Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census.

It is typically a quiet posting for the Border Patrol. Last year, the 183 agents in the Havre sector made 39 arrests - just .01 percent of the 310,531 arrests made nationwide made by Border Patrol agents. Eleven of those 39 people arrested were Mexican.

Last week's confrontation happened within a day of the posting of another video showing a New York attorney ranting against Spanish speaking restaurant workers and threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have them "kicked out of my country."

Allegations have been made before of law-enforcement officers in Montana racially profiling people to find out their immigration status. In 2015, the Montana Highway Patrol established a policy forbidding the detention of a person based to verify his status, settling a lawsuit alleging that troopers routinely pulled over people for minor infractions to do just that.

___

Information from: KTVH-TV, http://www.ktvh.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.