Survey asks why young people stay in, leave New Hampshire

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and covered it up.

A new survey of young people in New Hampshire shows nearly a third say they definitely or probably will consider leaving the state in the next two years.

The restaurant group co-owned by Mario Batali says amid sexual misconduct allegations that it has been "actively negotiating" to buy out the celebrity chef.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Fewer than half of New Hampshire residents ages 20 to 40 say they probably or definitely will remain in the state for the next two years, according to a survey released Monday.

The survey was conducted for Stay Work Play, a nonprofit that promotes the state to young workers and recent graduates, and Eversource, a utility that like many businesses has struggled to attract and retain workers at a time when the state has one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates and one of the oldest populations.

About 60 percent of participants said they were either very satisfied or completely satisfied with New Hampshire overall, and the state scored well in categories such as education, outdoor recreation and safety. But nearly 30 percent of participants said they would definitely or probably consider leaving New Hampshire in the next two years.

"That's not a place we want to be in," said Will Steward, the nonprofit's executive director.

Work and weather were commonly cited as reasons, though respondents also raised concerns about housing, jobs, cultural opportunities and opportunities to meet people. Highlighting what he called "the saddest slide" during his presentation, Stewart said he was particularly struck by the fact that one in five said they didn't have a single friend nearby.

"This is critically important and going to be one of Stay Work Play's focuses," he said.

The organization plans to use the data in part to expand its work with networking organizations for young professionals and to advocate on their behalf at the Statehouse. And while the survey, and the group's focus, has been on the 20- to 40-year-old age range, it also plans to target younger people given that about two-thirds of high school graduates going on to four-year colleges leave the state. On Tuesday, Stay Work Play is announcing a partnership with the New Hampshire College and University Council aimed at boosting enrollment in the state's higher learning institutions and retaining more high school graduates.

"We realize that for a lot of those people, it's too late, we need to go upstream," Stewart said.

Bill Quinlan, president of New Hampshire operations for Eversource, said his company recently created a partnership with Manchester Community College to provide internships for students interested in becoming linemen. Unlike in decades past, young people aren't following their fathers and grandfathers into the utility business, and today's technology requires new skills, he said.

"Our biggest challenge is how to keep young talent in the state," he said. "And to be successful, we need to hear from the young people we're talking about."

The phone and internet survey of 420 residents ages 20 to 40 was conducted Dec. 8-25 by RKM Research.

