Official placed on leave over Afghanistan bombing claim - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Official placed on leave over Afghanistan bombing claim

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:34:34 GMT
    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.More >>
    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.More >>

  • Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

    Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:33:39 GMT
    (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>
    Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.More >>

  • Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean

    Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-21 17:33:11 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    •   

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after a newspaper questioned a story he told about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims.

The Times Union reports SUNY Upstate Medical University senior vice president Sergio Garcia said in a videotaped speech last fall that he was at the scene of a 2011 bombing in Afghanistan, and that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is his close friend.

The newspaper reported the bombing Garcia described actually happened in 2013, after he had left the country. Rice was not immediately available for comment.

The university in Syracuse announced Sunday it placed the $340,000 staffer on leave while it investigates.

University officials declined requests for comment from Garcia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
<style> #sitemap .smCol .desc a { font-weight:bold !important; color:#fff !important; text-decoration:none !important; } #sitemap .smCol .desc a:hover { color:#f9cf6c !important; } #sitemap .smCopyright { background: url('http://kwtv.images.worldnow.com/images/9687091_G.png') !important; background-repeat: no-repeat !important; } </style> <div id='sitemap'> <div class='smCol info'> <div class='address'> News 9<br /> 7401 N. Kelley Ave.<br/> Oklahoma City, OK 73111<br/> </div> <div class='desc'> News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. </div> <div class="desc"> <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kwtv-dt" title="Read News 9's FCC Profile and Inspection Files" target="_blank" >Station Profile &amp; Public Inspection Files</a> </div> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112032/news'>NEWS</a></div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/174696/9- investigates'>9 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118245/crime'>Crime</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118249/education'>Education</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/127295/special- coverage'>Special Coverage</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118786/health'>Health</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116602/politics'>Politics</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/120198/links- mentioned-on-news-9'>Links</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118263/consumer- watch'>Consumer Watch</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118270/my-2-cents- main'>My 2 Cents</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112030/weather'>WEATHER</a></div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/158742/interactive- esp-radar'>Interactive ESP</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118562/weather-radar- page'>Street Level Radar</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/198137/u-control- weather-center'>Current Temps</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/313791/weather-101'>Weather 101</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/198140/weather- community'>Weather Community</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/128922/news-9-stormtrackers'>Storm Tracker</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/236353/weather-in- depth'>Weather In-Depth</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'>FEATURED</div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116601/video- page'>Video</a></li> <li><a href='http://pics.news9.com/'>Share</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116604/recipes'>Recipes</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/122833/news9com- classifieds'>Classifieds</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/130615/contests'>Contests</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112034/community'>Community</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/156309/about- us'>Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/119561/employment- opportunities'>Employment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'>DIGITAL NETWORK</div> <ul> <li><a href='http://NewsOn6.com' target='_blank'>NewsOn6.com</a></li> <li><a href='http://News9.com' target='_blank'>News9.com</a> </li> <li><a href='http://TulsaCW.com' target='_blank'>TulsaCW.com</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='wnClear' style='clear: both'></div> <div class='smCopyright'> All content &copy; Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href='/global/story.asp? s=18990'>Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href='/global/story.asp?s=18991'>Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div>