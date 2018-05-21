Funeral to be held for girl killed in school bus crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Funeral to be held for girl killed in school bus crash

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A girl leans over bouquets of flowers to blow a kiss at a memorial in front of East Brook Middle School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. Investigators are combing through evidence seeking answers to why a school bus car... (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A girl leans over bouquets of flowers to blow a kiss at a memorial in front of East Brook Middle School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. Investigators are combing through evidence seeking answers to why a school bus car...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court rules for businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court rules for businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-05-21 16:04:15 GMT
    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.More >>
    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.More >>

  • Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean

    Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-05-21 16:02:35 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>

  • Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

    Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-05-21 15:47:40 GMT
    State Police say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board.More >>
    State Police say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board.More >>
    •   

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) - Family and friends are remembering a student killed when a school bus on a field trip collided with a dump truck in New Jersey.

A funeral will take place Monday for fifth-grader Miranda Vargas.

The 10-year-old and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson died in the crash last Thursday. More than 40 others were injured.

The bus was one of three taking students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus to Waterloo Village, a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port. The other buses made it to the site but returned to the school following the crash that left the bus lying on its side on the guardrail of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

A funeral Mass for Williamson is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.