Mostly Sunny Conditions And Possible Storms In Oklahoma Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Monday morning will see patchy fog possible during the morning commute.

Temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 50s to low 60s with light winds. A few storms are also possible Monday in the far southeast edge of the state. Otherwise, most are quiet with mostly sunny conditions. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A mostly seasonal day ahead.

Monday night will see lows drop into the mid 60s but mostly quiet and dry.

Tuesday will stay sunny in the metro. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. Storms are possible in the western half of the state during the afternoon and evening . Tuesday night will see chance of showers and storms.

Early Wednesday evening lows will be in the upper 60s and muggy. Active weather will continue with a chance of showers and storms. 

This week will see active weather return mid-week with storm chances, possible severe. Highs heat up later in the week with temperatures pushing the upper 80s.

This weekend will see a slight chance of storms; Mainly it is just hot with highs near 90.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
