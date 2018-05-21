Texas school shooting survivors face a 'spiritual war zone'

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Lava flows toward the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more fluid lava. Scientists say the characteristics of lava oozing ...

Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer, and for the first time in 73 years, he's without his wife by his side.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Saturday, April 2, 2016, file photo, former U.S. President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova ...

Bush at Maine summer home alone for first time in 73 years

Criminal investigators are finally getting to study materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

State Police say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board.

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...

Texas mom marched after Parkland, then her town was next

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...

Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.

(Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Shioli Kutsuna, left, and Brianna Hildebrand in a scene from "Deadpool 2." Fox’s “Deadpool 2” brought in $125 million according to studio estima...

White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Television newscasters prepare to give updates near a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School on Sunday, May 20, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers a...

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Dayspring Church senior pastor Brad Drake wears a shirt in support of the school shooting victims Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for ...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School senior Aaron Chenoweth speaks during a baccalaureate service for the graduating class of 2018 Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside the school Friday, killing multiple pe...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

By P. SOLOMON BANDA, NOMAAN MERCHANT, and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The graduating seniors of a Houston-area high school where 10 people were gunned down last week have had a terrifying insight into the world that awaits them, a district attorney prosecuting the capital murder case said at a ceremony in a packed church sanctuary.

Eight students and two substitute teachers were fatally shot Friday at Santa Fe High School. Jack Roady, the Galveston County district attorney, said the case presented the most deaths in one crime that he has ever faced. A 17-year-old suspect has been jailed on capital murder charges.

"You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone," Roady said in his address at the event Sunday intended to celebrate the students' graduation.

This deeply religious community came together Sunday for prayer services at local churches and a traditional end-of-school baccalaureate service that acknowledged the pain wracking Santa Fe, a town of 13,000 people. Mourners also gathered at a Houston-area mosque to remember the life of a slain exchange student from Pakistan.

The baccalaureate is typically a religious celebration to honor school graduates. After Friday's shooting, it was moved from the high school auditorium to nearby Arcadia First Baptist Church. Every pew in the church was filled, and folding chairs against the wall provided overflow seating.

When "Pomp and Circumstance" played, the seniors filed in wearing green caps and gowns. Most had serious looks on their faces, though a few smiled at people they recognized in the crowd.

Speaker and Santa Fe graduate Aaron Chenoweth gave a short testimony about trials and tribulations this graduating class faced. He called on the community's faith in God.

"If you give God the glory, you will always find comfort and love," he said, receiving a standing ovation.

Roady told the students that they were "suffering in ways that no one else can understand." He called on them to draw closer to their faith and each other.

Todd Penick, a graduating senior who is planning to attend Texas State University, said last year's baccalaureate was attended by around 25 people. This year's, which drew around 200 people, was a chance to reunite with his friends and classmates.

"Nobody is going to be OK in a couple of days," he said. "Nobody can look you in the eyes and tell you it's OK. But we're going to be OK because everyone is so unified."

He added: "Family and friends and God, that's what's going to get us through this."

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended a service held by Houston's Muslim community for Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old exchange student from Pakistan, who had talked about one day becoming a diplomat.

Her host mother, Joleen Cogburn, recalled asking Sheikh why she came to study in the U.S. She said she wanted to learn American culture and to share Pakistani culture with Americans.

"And I want us to come together and unite," she told Cogburn. "I don't know if they know us the way they should."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Sheikh continues to be a diplomat "because even in her death, she is pulling the relationships between Pakistan and the United States, specifically the Houston area, even closer." Her body was to be returned to Karachi.

In their first statement since the massacre, the family of the suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, said Saturday that the bloodshed "seems incompatible with the boy we love."

"We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events," the family said in the statement, which offered prayers and condolences to the victims.

Relatives said they remained "mostly in the dark about the specifics" of the attack and shared "the public's hunger for answers."

Roady declined to answer questions about the shootout and investigation Sunday, including whether police may have hit any students in a gunfight with the shooter.

He also said autopsy reports won't be released while the case is pending.

Although officials have praised a swift response, it remains unclear just how quickly police got to the art lab on the 1,400-student campus, where authorities say Pagourtzis opened fire with a shotgun and .38-caliber handgun. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, the county's top administrator, has said police exchanged rounds with Pagourtzis "for quite a while" before he surrendered a half-hour after the first reports of a shooter on campus.

"They said there was a lot of firepower and a lot of rounds exchanged," Henry said.

One Santa Fe school police officer who responded to the attack was shot and remained in critical condition Sunday, according to the University of Texas Medical Branch.

The suspect's attorney, Nicholas Poehl, said he was investigating whether his client endured any "teacher-on-student" bullying after reading reports of Pagourtzis being mistreated by football coaches.

In an online statement, the school district said it investigated the accusations and "confirmed that these reports were untrue."

Poehl said that there was no history of mental health issues with his client, though there may be "some indications of family history." He said it was too early to elaborate.

___

Banda reported from Sugar Land, Texas, and Weber reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writers Juan A. Lozano and Claire Galofaro contributed to this report from Santa Fe.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Schoolshootings .

